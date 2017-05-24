Another move in end game

The Danish Institute of Human Rights (DIHR) has said that the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) require the tobacco industry to stop the production and marketing of tobacco products.

In a note posted on its website, the DIHR said the United Nations Human Rights Council had endorsed the UNGPs, which applied to all companies including tobacco companies.

‘The Human Rights Council has expressed its authoritative expectation that all companies exercise due diligence in the efforts to respect human rights,’ the note said.

‘According to the UNGPs companies should avoid causing or contributing to adverse impacts on human rights. Where such impacts occur, companies should immediately cease the actions that cause or contribute to the impacts.

‘Tobacco is deeply harmful to human health, and there can be no doubt that the production and marketing of tobacco is irreconcilable with the human right to health.

‘For the tobacco industry, the UNGPs therefore require the cessation of the production and marketing of tobacco.’

The issue has come to a head because, in September, the DIHR began work on a human rights assessment of Philip Morris International.

The DIHR said that work had been completed and that it had decided to end its engagement with PMI.

The DIHR note, which explains the purpose of its engagement with PMI, is at: https://www.humanrights.dk/news/human-rights-assessment-philip-morris-international.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Sustainability