Iran names illicit brands

Iran’s Center for Tobacco Planning and Supervision has listed the names of contraband cigarette brands on the Iranian market, The Financial Tribune reported citing the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The chairman of the center, Asghar Ramzi, said Marlboro, Royal Five, Royal, Mikado, KINGDOM, Sir, Walden, MIAMI, SX, Bon, Faros, Affair, Senator, Lamborghini, MURAD, D&G, Emerald and MAC did not have import or production permits in Iran.

However, according to the official, the number of cigarettes smuggled into Iran decreased by 30 percent from 8.6 billion cigarettes two years ago to 6.0 billion during the most recent Iranian year, which ended on March 20, 2017.

The Health Ministry says that Iranians smoke about 55 billion cigarettes annually.

The government aims to halt cigarette imports and meet domestic demand through local production.

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade, Markets