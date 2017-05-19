JT domestic volume down

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during April, at 7.7 billion, was down by 3.4 percent on that of April 2016, 8.0 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company today. The April 2016 figure was down by 13.5 percent on that of April 2015.

Volume during January-April, at 30.7 billion, was down by 12.6 percent on that of January-April 2016, 35.1 billion. The January-April 2016 volume was increased by 1.3 percent on that of January-April 2015.

JT’s market share stood at 61.0 percent during April and during January-April, and at 61.1 percent during January-December 2016.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during April, at ¥46.0 billion, was down by 3.1 percent on its April 2016 revenue, ¥47.5 billion, which was down by 8.8 percent on its revenue of April 2015.

Revenue during January-April, at ¥182.4 billion, was down by 9.5 percent on that of January-April 2016, ¥201.5 billion, which was increased by 2.6 percent on its revenue of January-April 2015.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial