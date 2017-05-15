Korea awaits iQOS launch

Philip Morris International is expected to announce the launch of its heated-tobacco cigarette iQOS in South Korea this week, according to a story in The Korea Herald quoting ‘industry sources’.

The Korean launch of iQOS is expected to be officially announced by PMI Korea’s managing director Chong Il-woo at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

A spokesperson for PMI declined to comment.

The launch of iQOS has been anticipated in Korea following the popularity of the product in Japan, where it was launched in 2014.

‘Other companies such as British American Tobacco have also been watching the market to launch their own heated-tobacco products,’ the Herald story said.

‘The introduction of heated products has been delayed because of unstable prices and an absence of regulation in the category.’

