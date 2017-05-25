New line for Xcaliber

The US cigarette manufacturer, Xcaliber International, has invested in a new cigarette manufacturing line that will increase its capacity by about 30 percent.

The 10,000-cigarettes-per-minute line from Hauni Maschinenbau will sit alongside similar manufacturing lines housed in the company’s production facility at Pryor, Oklahoma.

It is expected to be operational by November.

“The decision to make an investment in a new manufacturing line underscores our confidence in Xcaliber’s growth strategy,” said COO Derrick Taylor.

“This investment will increase capacity by approximately 30 percent, will provide improved manufacturing flexibility, and further supports our mission to provide top value products in the Tier Four [discount/generic] category.”

In a press note published through PR Newswire, the company said that it was the leading Tier Four cigarette manufacturer in the US.

‘Xcaliber International is built on the foundation of providing the highest value products in the Tier Four category,’ the note said.

