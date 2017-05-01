Abstracts deadline nears

CORESTA has confirmed that the deadline for the submission of abstracts of papers intended for presentation at its 2017 Joint Study Group meetings is May 19.

The Smoke Science and Product Technology (SSPT) meeting is due to be held at Kitzbühel, Austria, on October 8-12.

And the Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics meeting is scheduled to be held at Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil, on October 22-26.

The invitation for abstract submissions is being made through the CORESTA website at www.coresta.org.

SSPT abstracts can be submitted directly at: www.sspt2017.org.

CORESTA said that authors would receive immediately an e-mail message confirming the successful submission of their abstracts.

They would be informed of the CORESTA Reading Committee’s selection towards the end of June.

Category: Breaking News, Science