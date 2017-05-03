PMI to webcast remarks

Philip Morris International is due to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2017goldmansachs of the company’s remarks and question-and-answer session by CFO Jacek Olczak during the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum starting about 09.30 Eastern Time on Tuesday May 9.

The webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, will provide live audio of the entire PMI session.

The audio webcast may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2017goldmansachs until 17.00 on June 7.

Remarks and slides will be available at www.pmi.com/2017goldmansachs.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate