RAI declares dividend

The board of directors of Reynolds American Inc. yesterday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.51 per share.

The dividend will be payable on July 3, to shareholders of record on June 12.

In declaring the dividend, RAI said it was the 52nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since RAI had become a public company on July 30, 2004.

In addition, the board elected Susan M. Cameron non-executive chairman, effective as of May 1.

Cameron has served as executive chairman since January 1, after retiring as RAI’s president and CEO.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, People