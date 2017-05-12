Record duty-free event

This year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, the 22nd such event to he held, attracted the largest number of visitors ever.

The event was held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from May 7 to 11.

This year the event saw 3,087 visitors from the duty free and travel retail industry come through its doors, a figure that was up 6.0 percent from the 2,905 who attended the event in 2016, and up 19.1 percent from the 2,591 of 2015.

‘These figures included representatives from 1,220 companies, up by three percent from 1,186 in 2016 and up by 16.9 percent from 1,044 in 2015, a TFWA press note said.

‘There were 1,273 key buyers at this year’s event, an increase of 18 percent from 1,081 in 2016 and up 29.1 percent from the 986 in 2015. Attendees from 301 companies increased by 10.3 percent from the 273 in 2016 and rose 16.2 percent from the 259 in 2015.

‘The exhibition occupied a total of 10,254 square metres, up four percent from 9,817 square metres in 2016.

‘A total of 316 companies exhibited, up two percent from 310 the previous year; 76 of these companies were new exhibitors.’

“We were delighted to see record figures across all key parameters at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference,” said TFWA president Erik Juul-Mortensen. “If ever we needed it, the event was confirmation of the huge importance of this region to the great industry that is duty free and travel retail.”

Category: Breaking News