Results due May 23

Universal Corporation is due to webcast a conference call after market close on May 23 following the release of its results for fiscal year 2017.

The conference call will begin at 17.00 Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, vice president and treasurer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com.

A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site until August 3, and a taped replay of the call will be available from 20.30 on May 23 through June 5 at (855) 859-2056. The telephone replay identification number is 22767546.

