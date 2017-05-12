Snus milestone passed

Snus does not lead to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, according to a study by Sweden’s Karolinska Institute published in the International Journal of Cancer.

The study, which looked at 400,000 men (of which 30 percent had used snus) and which was the most comprehensive of its kind within this area of research, did not find an increased risk among snus users, no matter how long a person had been using snus or how much snus he consumed.

The study used also findings from previous studies.

“The study results are the most significant scientific news on snus since 2001 when the cancer warnings on snus cans were removed following the dismissal of an association with oral cancer,” said Lars Erik Rutqvist, Professor of Oncology and senior vice president scientific affairs at Swedish Match. “This also means that the last remaining alarm on Swedish snus and an association with cancer now can be dismissed.

“For those who follow the development within this area of research, this conclusion was evident already in 2011 when the risk was dismissed in the largest study at the time. This was however not noticed by Swedish authorities, which was surprising.

“Hopefully, the results can contribute to lowering the reluctance of smokers who have not been able to quit smoking with other methods towards switching to snus.

“The current evaluation of the health risks associated with using snus now must be rewritten. This will of course have a significant impact on the political efforts striving to equate snus with cigarettes.

“The health risks are now to be comparable with other nicotine-containing products such as chewing gum and patches.”

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Science