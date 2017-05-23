Thompson to leave USTC

Stuart Thompson is stepping down as CEO of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative (USTC), effective April 28, 2017, following differing opinions within the company’s management team on business strategy.

During his tenure as CFO and CEO, Thompson transformed USTC into a progressive sales and marketing organization.

Edward Kacsuta, USTC’s current CFO, has been named interim CEO while the company conducts an executive search to find a replacement for Thompson.

USTC and its directors thanked Thompson for his service and contributions to USTC and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Thompson in turn thanked USTC and its directors, saying he had great confidence in the current executive management team.

