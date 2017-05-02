US vapor bill introduced

Duncan Hunter, a member of the US House of Representatives, has introduced the Cigarette Smoking Reduction and Electronic Vapor Alternatives Act that, if passed, would amend the Food and Drug Administration’s deeming regulations by separating vapor products from tobacco products, according to a story in the San Diego Union-Tribune relayed by the TMA.

In addition, the act would formally incorporate the concept of ‘harm reduction’ into the FDA’s mission by requiring the agency to support nicotine-delivery products.

And while the FDA would still have regulatory authority over the industry, provisions such as pre-market tobacco applications, modified risk assessments and qualification systems would be replaced with the American E-Liquid Manufacturing Standards Association requirements.

Hunter was quoted as saying that by introducing these standards the bill would make vaping safer. He said that under the proposals e-liquids, atomizers and coils would all have standards.

The vapor industry has argued that the current FDA certifications would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per individual product, putting small and medium-sized vaping companies out of business.

Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, said that though he liked the bill’s intent, the Cole-Bishop amendment, which would exempt nearly all existing vaping products from the FDA’s deeming rules, was a better option.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Regulation, Vapor