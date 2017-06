The government of Armenia plans to ban the use of vapor products, according to an Armenpress report. Health Minister Levon Altunyan said the products are dangerous to health.

The government imposed a ban on smoking in public places in 2004, but the measure is weakly enforced.

Ignoring studies about the contribution of e-cigarettes to smoking cessation, Altunyan noted that the best way to reduce cigarette consumption is through price rises.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News