In an effort to reduce tobacco consumption in Jakarta, Indonesia, the National Commission on Tobacco Control (Komnas PT) has teamed up with the city-owned bus operator PT Transjakarta to inform the public about the cost and dangers of smoking cigarettes, according to a story in The Jakarta Post quoting the Antara News Agency.

The bodies of some Transjakarta buses will display a message that reads ‘Smoking cigarettes is burning money’.

“The campaign is meant to remind society that smoking cigarettes is a waste [of money],” said Komnas PT chairman Prijo Sidipratomo.

He said that members of the public should instead save their money for more important needs, such as their children’s education and nutrition.

The campaign, he added, was in line with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s order to prioritize the improvement of children’s nutrition over the consumption of cigarettes.

The Transjakarta president director Budi Kaliwono said that the message would be displayed on 21 buses operating in Corridor 9, which runs between Pinang Ranti and Pluit.

“Indonesians, particularly Jakartans, should get above the poverty line,” Budi was quoted as saying. “Why would we smoke if it only makes us poorer?”

