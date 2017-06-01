Capacity increase at VTM
US-based Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing (VTM) is expanding its manufacturing capacity for its heat-not-burn products.
The company said the increase was necessary to keep up with demand following a year’s test marketing in Indiana of its patented 3T® Organic products.
In a press note issued through PRNewswire, the company said that in April 2016 it had begun testing its new heat-not-burn products in Indiana.
After compiling a year’s worth of sales data and consumer comments, it added, it was ‘compelled’ to increase its manufacturing capacity.
3T® Organic’s rechargeable heat-not-burn product was said to have carved out a new category between traditional cigarettes and electronic products, offering a hybrid alternative.
The company said that 3T® Organic used the nicotine and patented tobacco flavoring extracted from US-grown organic tobacco leaves, which were heated not burned, ‘unlocking the rich, true tobacco flavor that smokers desire, without burning tobacco’.
3T® Organic was the first and only electronic-nicotine-delivery-system device with USDA certified organic ingredients.
It is said to be available in ‘Red, Gold, and Menthol’.
Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, Vapor