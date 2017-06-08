G.D to buy Molins instruments and machinery

Molins has entered into a conditional agreement with G.D, to sell its instrumentation and tobacco machinery (I&TM) division for a gross cash consideration of £30 million ($38.76) on a cash-free debt-free basis.

I&TM comprises Cerulean, the group’s quality control, testing and analytical instrumentation business, and Molins Tobacco Machinery, which designs, manufactures and services secondary tobacco processing machinery.

Cerulean, based in Milton Keynes, U.K., develops, assembles, sells and maintains process and quality instruments mainly for the tobacco sector, with a small proportion of its business in other FMCG sectors.

Molins says it will invest the net proceed of the sale primarily in the group’s packaging machinery activities to capitalize on the attractive growth opportunities in their end markets.

In a statement, Molins said the sale provides the opportunity to accelerate the group’s strategy to be a global leader of packaging solutions and will provide the platform to invest in the group’s existing Langen and Molins Technologies businesses and acquire complementary businesses.

As part of the transaction, Molins has agreed to transfer the name ‘Molins’ to G.D. Following completion of the deal, Molins will retain the right to use the name for a period of six months.

“The sale will provide Molins with the platform to accelerate the execution of its strategy to invest in growth packaging machinery sectors,” said Molins CEO Tony Steels.

“Molins has a presence in large and attractive growth markets, an enviable portfolio of global multinational customers, an impressive range of innovative technologies and above all a very talented and engaged workforce. With the proceeds from the sale of I&TM, I am even more confident about the growth opportunities for the group.”

Completion of the deal is subject to conditions including the approval of shareholders at a general meeting on 27 June 2017.

