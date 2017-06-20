Glo ready to go in Korea

British American Tobacco’s South Korea-based unit plans to start selling glo tobacco-heating devices in August, according to a story in The Korea Herald, citing the Yonhap News Agency.

BAT Korea said on Tuesday that it was joining the race for the burgeoning heated-tobacco-device market. The previous day, it had opened a teaser website for glo.

Earlier this month, the company completed the expansion of its production facility in Sacheon, 437 km southeast of Seoul, which will produce Neostiks, the consumable item of the glo system.

Neostiks are heated by the glo device to create a vapor that delivers to the consumer an experience that is said to be similar to that of smoking a cigarette.

BAT’s glo was first launched in December in Sendai, Japan, where its regional market share was said to have reached more than seven percent within six months of its debut.

Philip Morris launched its iQOS heated-tobacco device nationwide in South Korea earlier this month.

And KT&G, the country’s leading tobacco manufacturer, is planning to launch a heat-not-burn device, though the story did not say when.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets, Next-generation products, Technology, Vapor