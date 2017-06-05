Greece still smoking

Greece has the EU’s highest proportion of smokers, according to a ekathimerini.com story citing a survey published by the European Commission.

Thirty-seven percent of Greeks are smokers, according to the report, which also showed that Greece had, at 44 percent, the smallest proportion of people who said they’d never smoked a cigarette.

Overall, the EU’s smoking prevalence is 26 percent.

After Greece, France and Bulgaria were tied in second place, each with a 36 percent smoking prevalence. Croatia came in next at 35 percent.

Sweden had the lowest rate: seven percent.

The report found that overall in the EU, the smoking rate among 15-24-year-olds had gone up from 25 percent in 2014 to 29 percent this year.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Markets