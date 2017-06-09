HNB takes off

KT&G Corp. is about to launch a heat-not-burn (HNB) product, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea’s largest tobacco manufacturer will begin marketing the product in September, a KT&G official said.

Phillip Morris Korea (PMK) began selling its iQOS device in Korea on May 27. The company says iQOS releases only a fraction of the toxic substances emitted by conventional cigarettes.

British American Tobacco has said it would follow suit with the sale of “Neostiks” for its Glo tobacco-heating product.

Manufactured at its Sacheon factory, BAT’s sticks will also be exported to Japan, where the HNB category has been booming.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News