Imperial appoints director
Imperial Brands said today it had appointed Simon Langelier as an independent non-executive director of the company.
Langelier, who joined the board yesterday, will be a member of both the Audit and Succession and Nominations committees.
In announcing the appointment, Imperial said that Langelier had significant international experience within the tobacco industry.
‘He held a number of senior commercial positions during a 30-year career with Philip Morris International, including in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa,’ it said in a note posted on its website.
‘In addition, he was president of their Next Generation Products & Adjacent Businesses.
‘Simon is chairman of PharmaCielo Limited, a Canadian based supplier of medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.’
In welcoming Langelier, Imperial’s chairman Mark Williamson said his extensive international experience in tobacco and “wider consumer adjacencies” would be a great asset to the board.
