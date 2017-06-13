Imperial appoints director

Imperial Brands said today it had appointed Simon Langelier as an independent non-executive director of the company.

Langelier, who joined the board yesterday, will be a member of both the Audit and Succession and Nominations committees.

In announcing the appointment, Imperial said that Langelier had significant international experience within the tobacco industry.

‘He held a number of senior commercial positions during a 30-year career with Philip Morris International, including in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa,’ it said in a note posted on its website.

‘In addition, he was president of their Next Generation Products & Adjacent Businesses.

‘Simon is chairman of PharmaCielo Limited, a Canadian based supplier of medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.’

In welcoming Langelier, Imperial’s chairman Mark Williamson said his extensive international experience in tobacco and “wider consumer adjacencies” would be a great asset to the board.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Next-generation products, People