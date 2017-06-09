Indonesia first

The government of Indonesia wants to require tobacco companies to use domestic tobacco before they can import leaf from other countries, according to an Antara report.

The measure is intended to help offset a decline in leaf prices in the domestic market

While welcoming the government’s plan to protect growers’ interest, Budidoyo, chairman of the Indonesian Tobacco Society Alliance, said cited poor quality as reason for the low absorption of the leaf.

The report said Indonesia produces 200 million kg of tobacco annually, while the demand has risen to 300 million kg.

