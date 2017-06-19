JT’s domestic volume down

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during May, at 8.2 billion, was down by 6.4 percent on that of May 2016, 8.7 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company on Friday. The May 2016 figure was down by 4.5 percent on that of May 2015.

Volume during January-May, at 38.9 billion, was down by 11.9 percent on that of January-May 2016, 43.9 billion. The January-May 2016 volume was increased by 0.1 percent on that of January-May 2015.

JT’s market share stood at 60.7 percent during May, at 60.9 percent during January-May, and at 61.1 percent during January-December 2016.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during May, at ¥48.9 billion, was down by 6.0 percent on its May 2016 revenue, ¥52.0 billion, which was up by 0.3 percent on its revenue of May 2015.

Revenue during January-May, at ¥231.3 billion, was down by 8.8 percent on that of January-May 2016, ¥253.6 billion, which was increased by 2.1 percent on its revenue of January-May 2015.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Markets