Kenyan workers seek dues

Former employees of Alliance One Tobacco (Kenya) have accused the company of withholding their severance pay, according to a story in The Standard.

They were quoted as saying that the company had agreed to pay them after talks brokered by the Ministry of Labour.

The 258 workers were said to have been laid off in 2015 when Alliance, part of US-based Alliance One International, scaled down its operations in Kenya.

The downsizing affected staff at the company’s plants in Thika, Murang’a, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

In an affidavit filed in court, the workers’ representative, Dick Ochieng, said they had been condemned to a life of poverty and suffering after losing their jobs.

“Even worse, the company has not paid us as promised,” he said.

Alliance was quoted as saying that it had paid severance dues to 17 of the claimants and that another seven were due for payment.

Paulette Kankhwende, Alliance’s regional human resources director, reportedly wants the suit thrown out until all claimants prove they worked for the company.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, People