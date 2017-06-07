Myanmar plans bans

The Myanmar government is planning to ban smoking in public places in Yangon, according to a Xinhua News Agency story.

But the project seems to be modest in its ambition. With the help of the non-profit organization, the Public Health Foundation, the government is said to be making efforts to establish 20 smoke-free zones in 20 years in the former capital.

The story said that, for the purpose of protecting citizens, especially young people, from being impacted by smoke-related health problems, the authorities would set up smoke-free areas in sports arenas and stadiums, public parks, playgrounds, schools, universities, bus stops, cinemas, markets, hospitals and pagodas.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Regulation