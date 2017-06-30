Nerudia opens U.S. office

Nerudia is opening a new office to serve U.S. clients across the FMCG, tobacco, vaping and pharmaceutical industries.

The office is in Reston, Virginia, just 10 minutes from Dulles International airport, giving easy access both internationally and domestically within the U.S. It is a high-growth tech area, which is conveniently located for access to the regulatory agencies and many of the major nicotine industry conferences.

Nerudia is recruiting in both the U.S. and the U.K. to support its U.S. growth, as the demand for help with pre-market tobacco applications increases in light of the new regulations for the vapor industry. They are also working with pharmaceutical customers based in the U.S. who are looking to expand into Europe.

The U.S. office will support and drive business development for all three divisions of the Nerudia business—innovation, consultancy and compliance—and U.K. based supply of e-liquids and base solutions. In the immediate term, all the testing and laboratory work will continue to be carried out in the U.K. at Nerudia’s GMP licensed facility.

“The U.S. is a very important market for Nerudia and we are delighted to be opening an office in Reston,” Andy Gaunt, Nerudia’s chief commercial officer.

“This will benefit us and our U.S. clients, both existing and new, with a much closer day-to-day relationship in the same time zone. A lot of U.S. clients who worked with us on the TPD regulations for the European side of their business are now turning their attention to the PMTA process, and having a team on the ground will be invaluable as we support and guide them through the complex new regulations.”

