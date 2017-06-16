API will open its new customer design center and group headquarters near Manchester Airport in the U.K. this month.

With its global customer base and increasing focus on providing creative and design support services, API says it had become essential to provide the right environment for visiting brand owners and converters. The new API headquarters has been designed with a focus on its creative space—enabling effective interaction with customers and suppliers—as well as providing the ideally situated location.

The new headquarters are located directly next to Manchester Airport’s transport interchange and within minutes of the passenger terminals, meaning that international visitors will be able to walk from their plane to the new premises.

The new headquarters will cover 3,500 square feet, with its conference area and innovations room forming an integral part of the development. The API executive team will move from the current API Laminates manufacturing site at Poynton.

“With the increasing need for creative engagement throughout the supply chain it is essential for API to provide the right space and environment for our visitors,” said President and CEO Dino Kiriakopoulos.

“Our new location is the ideal creative and design location for growing our business and will ensure that API remains a global leader in the provision of brand enhancement solutions for consumer goods and printed media worldwide.”

