New CEO at PM USA

K.C. Crosthwaite has been named president and CEO of Philip Morris USA, the cigarette-manufacturing subsidiary of Altria, according to a story by John Reid Blackwell for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

He replaces Clifford B. Fleet, who had served as president and CEO since November 2013.

“Cliff informed the company of his decision to leave in April,” said Altria spokesman Steve Callahan.

The company did not provide any other details.

Crosthwaite’s duties will include overseeing Altria’s cigar subsidiary, John Middleton.

A graduate of Marquette University with an MBA from Providence College, Crosthwaite joined Philip Morris USA in 1997 and has held leadership roles in brand management and sales.

