Registration open

The Tax-Free World Association (TFWA) has opened registration for its new exhibition, the TFWA Digital Village.

TFWA Digital Village is scheduled to run alongside the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, which is due to be held at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France, on October 1-6.

It will start with an opening cocktail reception at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic on October 3 and run until October 6. It will be held in the Gare Maritime, an exhibition area beside the Palais des Festivals.

Among the speakers at the conference on October 2 will be David Rowan, editor-at-large of the technology and trends magazine WIRED UK, who will describe how the advance of technology will impact the duty free and travel retail industry.

TFWA Digital Village will feature TFWA’s ONE2ONE meeting service, a personalised appointment service that provides opportunities for exhibitors to meet with decision makers and senior executives keen to embrace new technology.

“To thrive in this digital age, the duty free and travel retail industry needs to embrace digital technology,” Erik Juul-Mortensen, president of TFWA was quoted as saying in a press note issued by the TFWA.

“As the industry celebrates its 70th anniversary, this new venture will help to keep our business on track to move forward in a technology-centric world, and will allow brands and retailers to find out more about the leading players in this important field.

“Similarly, the duty free and travel retail industry, valued at US$63.6 billion in 2016 by research commissioned by TFWA, is a market of enormous potential for innovative technology providers, making this the perfect platform to forge partnerships that will benefit both parties.”

More information about the TFWA Digital Village is at: http://www.tfwa.com.

Category: Breaking News, Technology