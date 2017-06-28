Smokers out in the cold

Smokers in Canberra, Australia, will have 3,000 fewer places to indulge their habit from October 1, according to a story by Katie Burgess for the Canberra Times.

Smoking will be banned from public transport waiting areas, including bus stops, taxi shelters, train stations and – when they’re built – light rail stops.

The government is considering also extending the ban to other areas ‘children and young people gather’.

Under the new rules, those who smoke within five metres of public or privately-owned public transport waiting areas will be liable to a fine of up to $750.

However, areas on private land that fall within five metres of a bus stop are not covered by the ban. And cars driving within five metres of a bus stop would not be covered by the ban either.

According to the story, vaping at bus stops would also be banned under the changes.

Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris was quoted as saying that “more potential smoke-free areas” had been identified through a public consultation.

“Again we are looking at places where the public gather, particularly places where children and young people gather as well, but it’s really important we do what we can to encourage people who are already smoking to give up,” Fitzharris said.

“Evidence shows that smoke-free outdoor areas can reduce the exposure of children and young people to the role modelling of smoking and so help prevent smoking uptake.

“This also supports the ACT [Australian Capital Territory] government’s efforts to encourage public transport usage by ensuring Canberrans can breathe easy around our over 3,000 public transport waiting areas.”

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Regulation