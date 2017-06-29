Zimbabwe prices stable

The average grower price paid so far this season for Zimbabwe’s flue-cured tobacco, at US$2.93 per kg, is the same as it was at the corresponding stage of the previous sales season, according to a story in The Herald relayed by the TMA.

The latest figures from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicate that growers have sold 166.8 million kg of flue-cured tobacco for US$489.3 million since the 2017 marketing season started in March.

During the corresponding period of last year, growers sold 166.9 million kg of flue-cured tobacco for US$489.4 million.

There is if nothing else a consistency about pricing. The average grower prices for flue-cured tobacco in 2015 and 2016 were about the same, at US$2.94 per kg.

Meanwhile, the TIMB has reported that 10,000 new tobacco growers have registered as part of preparations for the 2017-18 tobacco season.

It reported, too, that seed sales had increased by 93 percent year-on-year.

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Markets