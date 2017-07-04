Calling all tobacco golfers

The Tobacco Trade Golf Association invites players to participate in its annual charity golf day on Sept. 14 at the Berkshire Golf Course, in Ascot, U.K.

All monies raised go to the Tobacco Trade Benevolent Association, which supports former employees of the tobacco industry who have fallen on hard times.

Many of the funds beneficiaries are elderly and often need assistance to improve their standard of living. The charity provides monthly and annual maintenance grants, along with personal touches such as contact on important occasions, such as birthdays and Christmas. Examples of support include replacing beds, washing machines and fridges and the provision of electric scooters and stair lifts.

The golf day will comprise of two rounds of golf (32 holes in total) across two golf courses and a three-course lunch.

To register, sponsor a hole or donate a charity draw raffle prize, please contact Janet Poole, janet.poole@jti.com.

Category: Breaking News