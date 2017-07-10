CORESTA registration open

The registration websites for CORESTA’s 2017 Joint Study Group meetings are both open, according to a note from the organization’s secretariat.

The Smoke Science and Product Technology (SSPT2017) meeting is due to be held at Kitzbühel, Austria, on October 8-12.

The SSPT2017 website is at www.sspt2017.org, where the ‘early registration’ deadline is August 1.

Meanwhile, the Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics meeting (AP2017) is scheduled to be held at Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil, on October 22-26.

The AP2017 website is at www.corestabrazil.com, where the ‘early registration’ deadline is July 31.

Category: Breaking News, Science, Technology