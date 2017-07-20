Discussing vaping locally

| July 20, 2017

The organisers of the Global Forum on Nicotine are due to stage later this year three local dialogues; one in Ireland and two in England.

Earlier this year they held two dialogues in England and one in Scotland (https://gfn.net.co//dialogues-archive/2017-spring/videos).

The organisers say that the headline topic for the new series of dialogues is ‘Understanding Vaping’, though in each location the topic will be approached from a different angle.

The dialogues are to be held on:

  • October 24, at the O’Callaghan Davenport Hotel, 8-10 Merrion Street Lower, Dublin, Ireland;
  • October 31, in the Marketing Suite, the Guildhall, Basinghall Street, City of London, England; and
  • November 2, at Crook Hall & Gardens, Frankland Lane, Sidegate, Durham, England.

All the events will start at 14.00 and end by 17.00.

They are free to attend, though registration is required at: https://gfn.net.co/dialogues/register.

Further information is available at: https://gfn.net.co/dialogues.

