DIY smoking ban

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) said today that a nation-wide smoking ban would take effect on July 22, according to a story in The Sun Star.

The ban is based on Executive Order (EO) 26 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

During a press briefing, DOH spokesman Dr. Eric Tayag said the public, businesses and other affected establishments were being advised to start preparing for the implementation of the EO or else risk being among the first offenders to be penalized.

“Those who won’t be able to comply with the requirements of the ban, you could be the one that will be made as an example offender,” Tayag was quoted as saying.

The spokesman urged businesses and establishments to put up no smoking signs that were at least 8 inches by 11 inches in size, and with the no-smoking symbol occupying 60 percent of the sign.

And he said they should display also designated-smoking-area signs that included graphic health warnings.

Tayag said that “having” the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for EO 26 was not necessary for the nationwide smoking ban to take effect.

“Having an IRR is not necessary for implementing the ban,” he said. “But we still hope to come out with it as soon as possible so that some of the provisions of the EO will become clearer”.

Category: Breaking News, Markets, Regulation