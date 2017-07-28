Expelled for smoking

Two vocational high school students in Indonesia were expelled after a photo in which the students appear to be smoking in a classroom in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, was uploaded on Instagram, according to a story in The Jakarta Post.

The students’ Jakarta Smart Cards (KJP), previously issued as part of an educational assistance program, were revoked.

North Jakarta Education agency head Khairul confirmed yesterday that the students were expelled. “The school has expelled both students and the North Jakarta administration will also revoke their KJPs,” Khairul was reported to have said on Thursday.

On Monday, an Instagram account uploaded a picture of the two students wearing their white and grey high school uniforms and appearing to smoke a cigarette in the presence of a teacher standing with his back to them in a classroom.

