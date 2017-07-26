Forum on securing taxes

Next year’s Tax Stamp Forum has been scheduled for May 7-9 in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to a press note issued by the organizers, the forum will bring together experts from across the excise-revenue sector, including suppliers, integrators and representatives of government excise departments.

Participants will ‘hear about and discuss the latest developments in tax stamp systems and learn from one another about requirements, best practice and potential solutions,’ the note said.

The event, which was first held in 2009, attracted 250 delegates when it was staged in Berlin, Germany, last year.

The deadline for the submission of papers is October 27 and there are two early-booking deadlines, November 10 and February 9.

Registration is available at: https://www.cvent.com/events/tax-stamp-forum-2018/registration-d34db975454541a09743ac4e2cbbfbf9.aspx?fqp=true.

Category: Breaking News, Tax