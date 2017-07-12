Health improvements noted

The Spanish vapers’ association, Anesvap, has published research results that confirm what other studies have shown: that vaping does not act as a gateway to smoking for young adults, that vaping is not as addictive as smoking, and that vaping dramatically reduces smoking rates, according to a story by Diane Caruana published on vapingpost.com.

The research suggests that 99.6 percent of vapers in Spain are adults and that the average age is 38.5 years. They comprise about 80 percent men and 20 percent women.

The average nicotine concentration vapers use when they first start vaping is 11.42 mg/ml, while the overall average concentration is 4.04 mg/ml.

More than 85 percent of the study subjects stated that the wide array of flavors available were important in enticing them to switch from smoking to vaping, a finding that is in line with what many public health experts have been saying in response to e-liquid flavour bans.

Ninety percent of respondents said that they started vaping in a bid to improve their health, and more than 92 percent of those said they had detected improvements in their health.

Category: Breaking News, Flavoring, Harm reduction, Markets, Vapor