Illegal-trade crackdown

Chinese tobacco authorities were involved in the seizure of 195,000 cartons of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes during the first half of this year, according to a Xinhua News Agency story quoting the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

Tobacco authorities at all levels were said to have worked closely with the police and customs authorities to intensify a crackdown on smuggling gangs.

Law enforcement agencies prosecuted 1,601 people for producing and selling counterfeit cigarettes.

According to Chinese law, people who sell counterfeit products worth more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,353) are liable to punishment, while the worst offenders may be sentenced to life in prison.

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade