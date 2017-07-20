Illegal trade increasing

A recent study conducted by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research in Greece, estimates that illicit products could account for 30 percent of cigarette sales this year, according to a Kathimerini story relayed by the TMA.

In January-June this year, the decrease in the legal cigarette market was twice that of the corresponding period last year.

The story said that high taxes on tobacco products and a lack of remedial measures were considered as factors for the reported increase in the illegal cigarette trade.

Category: Breaking News, Financial, Illicit trade, Markets, People