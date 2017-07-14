IQOS aimed at GCC states

Philip Morris International is in talks aimed at introducing its IQOS heated-tobacco product to member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), according to arabianindustry.com.

It wasn’t stated in the report with whom PMI was in talks.

Lana Gamal-Eldin, director corporate affairs Middle East, Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East), was quoted as saying that IQOS was available in 25 markets around the world.

And by the end of this year it was expected to be in key cities or nationwide in 30-35 markets, subject to capacity.

“The GCC is very important for us and we hope to make the product available as soon as proper regulations are in place and as our international manufacturing facilities step up,” said Gamal-Eldin.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets, Vapor