Jail for uniformed smoker

An Interior Ministry officer in Kuwaiti has been sentenced to 20 days in jail for smoking shisha in café while wearing his uniform, according to a Gulf Digital News story citing a report in the Al Rai newspaper.

The officer was caught on a Smartphone picture as he was relaxing at a café in Al Farwaniya and smoking the shisha in breach of ministry regulations.

His picture was said to have gone viral on social media, triggering the ministry to act immediately.

Inspectors located the shisha café and caught the man red-handed within minutes.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs lieutenant-general Ibrahim Al Tarrah was said to have given orders for the officer to be jailed for 20 days as a disciplinary measure.

