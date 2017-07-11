KT&G to launch HNB device

KT&G has said that it will this year launch heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products in response to the growing popularity of these smoke-free devices, according to a Yonhap News Agency story.

South Korea’s biggest tobacco manufacturer is due to begin marketing the new product in September, a KT&G official said.

Phillip Morris Korea (PMK) began selling its IQOS HNB product on the local market on May 27.

“We are witnessing the growing popularity of IQOS, although it’s not been so long since its launch in South Korea,” a PMK spokesperson said, while refusing to elaborate on the level of sales.

PMK was quoted as saying that IQOS released about 10 percent of the toxic substances emitted by conventional cigarettes.

‘IQOS heats the tobacco just enough to release a flavorful nicotine-containing vapor without burning it,’ it said.

‘The tobacco in a cigarette burns at temperatures in excess of 600 C, generating smoke that contains harmful chemicals. But IQOS heats tobacco to much lower temperatures, below 350 C, without combustion, fire, ash, or smoke. The lower temperature heating releases the true taste of heated tobacco.’

British American Tobacco (BAT Korea), meanwhile, was quoted as saying that it would follow suit in August with the sale of its Glo HNB device and Neostiks, the consumable item used with the system.

‘Initial production of Neostiks in the Sacheon Factory is planned for export to Japan and for preparations for launching Glo in Korea,’ BAT Korea said on its web site.

‘Neostiks, specially designed tobacco sticks for Glo, are heated by the device to create a vapor with an experience similar to that of a cigarette but with reduced potential for risk.’

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets, Next-generation products, Vapor