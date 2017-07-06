MHRA guidance for vapor

The U.K.’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published a new guidance on vapor products and refill containers regulations that impact retailers and manufacturers.

The new requirements include: notifying MHRA of all vapor and e-liquid products before they can be sold at retail; restricting vapor tanks to a specific capacity; imposing new labeling requirements and warnings; and banning certain vapor ingredients.

The guidance also advises how to get vapor products on the market in the UK, including the notification scheme and reporting problems with vapor products.

