New leadership at RTI

Republic Technologies International (RTI) has appointed Santiago Sanchez as president effective July 1, 2017. Previously, Sanchez was sales and marketing director of RTI. He joined the company in 2005. Under his leadership, RTI expanded its business in new markets and set standards of performance in sales and profitability.

“Santiago is widely respected for consistently delivering strong business results and is very knowledgeable of the smoking-requisites market where he has spent his entire professional career,” said Don Levin, chairman of RTI. “I look forward to working with him to continue to drive the growth and strategic goals of our company.”

“I am really delighted to have this opportunity, which for me represents my arrival to the summit of my career dedicated to the RYO and MYO business,” said Sanchez. “I very much look forward to leading our management and bringing RTI into a very successful future”.

Sanchez assumed his new position following the retirement of Philippe Parcevaux who had previously run the group as president for more than 20 years.

“It is with personal regret but warm wishes that I announce the retirement of Philippe as president of RTI,” said Levin. “His leaving marks the end of an era for the group. He took a small local manufacturer in the south of France and steered it to be the world leader in the RYO and MYO accessories market. We owe him for the brilliant position that RTI is in now. I can only stress my gratitude for his dedication and achievement. His work has left us tremendously well-positioned for continued success in the coming years.”

Headquartered in Perpignan, France, RTI is a key player in the manufacture and sale of RYO and MYO accessories, and a worldwide leader in rolling papers, tubes, filters and other related accessories.

Category: Breaking News