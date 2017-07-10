New Newport

As part of its commitment to offering smoking pleasure for adult smokers, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will be making available Platinum styles of its Newport brand in the United States, starting this week.

According to Reynolds, Newport Platinum styles offer adult smokers a fresh take on Newport cigarettes with a refreshingly smooth menthol taste that is different from the traditional Newport family.

Newport Platinum will be available in two styles—Newport Platinum (Kings and 100’s), featuring a smooth taste; and Newport Platinum Blue (Kings and 100’s), featuring a full-bodied taste.

Newport Platinum is being offered in direct response to demand from adult menthol smokers for a different menthol product offering from the brand.

Newport is R.J. Reynolds’ top-selling cigarette brand. It is the No. 1 selling menthol cigarette brand in the U.S. and the second-bestselling cigarette brand in the U.S.

Category: Breaking News