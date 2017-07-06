Out of sight

Effective 2020, supermarkets in the Netherlands will no longer be allowed to display cigarettes and other tobacco products, while restaurants and bars will be prohibited from placing cigarette vending machines on their premises.

Other retailers such as gas stations, kiosks, convenience stores and drug stores have until 2022 to implement the measure.

Under the new rules, only specialist tobacco stores will be permitted to display smoking products and accessories

Dutch State Secretary of Public Health Martin van Rijn said self-service makes the purchase of cigarettes easy and attractive, adding that the display ban is intended to protect young people from the temptation to smoke.

