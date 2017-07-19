Plea for common sense

The Scottish Prison Service has been urged to put ‘common sense’ ahead of ‘anti-smoking politics’ and abandon plans to make Scotland’s prisons smoke free.

“The risks of second-hand smoke have been greatly exaggerated,” said Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ group Forest. “Allowing inmates to smoke in their cells poses no significant risk to prison officers.

“On the other hand, banning smoking in prisons risks inflaming a tense and sometimes violent environment.

“Tobacco is an important currency in prison. The removal of one of the few privileges inmates are allowed could also fuel the use of illicit substances.

“Prison inmates don’t have a right to smoke but issues like this require a pragmatic response that puts common sense ahead of doctrinaire anti-smoking politics.”

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation