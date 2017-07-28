Prices linked to poverty

A recent study has found a correlation between US state and local jurisdictions that increase cigarette excise taxes and the number of households in those jurisdictions that apply for food stamps for the first time, according to a National Public Radio (NPR) story relayed by the TMA.

The study found that on average, a 56 percent increase in cigarette taxes resulted in seven percent of eligible unenrolled households joining the program.

The study was discussed on the July 25 episode of NPR’s Morning Edition: http://www.npr.org/2017/07/25/539183590/hidden-brain-cigarette-taxes.

Category: Breaking News, Financial, People, Tax