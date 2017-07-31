Ready for display ban

Days before a rule banning the display of tobacco products comes into force in Singapore, most – but not all – stores selling cigarettes told Channel NewsAsia they had done what was necessary to ensure they meet regulations.

As part of the new requirements, tobacco products must be out of the public’s view at all times, except during restocking or during a transaction.

Operators of a large proportion of supermarkets and convenience stores said most, if not all, of their outlets had been installed with opaque cabinets to store cigarettes when the regulation came into force on August 1.

But Channel NewsAsia reported also that when it visited provision shops ‘in the heartlands’ on July 25, some were taking a more casual approach, with no designated cabinets in sight.

Dairy Farm, which operates supermarkets such as Giant, Jasons and Cold Storage, and convenience stores, said all its stores had installed grey or white opaque cabinets ahead of the deadline. The cabinets were fitted with auto-close mechanisms.

It said cigarettes were sold at all 7-Eleven stores, and most Cold Storage and Giant outlets.

In addition to installing the cabinets, Dairy Farm said staff had been trained to ensure they were aware of the new rules. “Training and briefing sessions on the new rulings and internal standard operating procedures have been conducted for all staff across all banners to ensure they understand the new rules and to help them to manage customer queries,” a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

